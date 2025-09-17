Expert Outlook: Meta Platforms Through The Eyes Of 45 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 45 analysts have released ratings for Meta Platforms META, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 21 21 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 14 14 3 0 0 3M Ago 7 6 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $842.4, along with a high estimate of $1086.00 and a low estimate of $675.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.17% increase from the previous average price target of $737.87.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Meta Platforms's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $920.00 $920.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $920.00 $920.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $980.00 $888.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $810.00 $640.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $880.00 $720.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $915.00 $803.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $875.00 $795.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $920.00 $750.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $825.00 $650.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $685.00 $675.00 Nicolas Cote-Colisson HSBC Raises Buy $900.00 $610.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $840.00 $740.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $811.00 $783.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $900.00 $845.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $900.00 $750.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $900.00 $750.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $890.00 $800.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $905.00 $800.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $880.00 $808.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $897.00 $812.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $870.00 $775.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $920.00 $828.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $710.00 $610.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $850.00 $750.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $775.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1086.00 $918.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $800.00 $640.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $675.00 $525.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $775.00 $700.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $845.00 $655.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $750.00 $650.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $800.00 $655.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $828.00 $807.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $850.00 $825.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $775.00 $765.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $795.00 $735.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $690.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $800.00 $700.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $740.00 $620.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $783.00 $664.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $740.00 $635.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $808.00 $650.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $812.00 $683.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $803.00 $690.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

A Deep Dive into Meta Platforms's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 38.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

