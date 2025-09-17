Where Nomad Foods Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Nomad Foods NOMD, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nomad Foods, presenting an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.36% lower than the prior average price target of $22.00.

The standing of Nomad Foods among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Saleh BTIG Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Peter Saleh BTIG Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Lowers Outperform $23.00 $26.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Overweight $20.00 $23.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Nomad Foods. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nomad Foods compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Nomad Foods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company that is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, Ice Cream and ready meals like pizza. It sells its products through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain, and Scandinavia, and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.

Financial Insights: Nomad Foods

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Nomad Foods faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.82% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Nomad Foods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nomad Foods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nomad Foods's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Nomad Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

