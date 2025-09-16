8 Analysts Have This To Say About Prudential Financial

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Prudential Financial PRU during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 7 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $117.75, with a high estimate of $136.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.17% increase from the previous average price target of $115.25.

The standing of Prudential Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $113.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $119.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $116.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $108.00 $109.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $113.00 $117.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $113.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $136.00 $126.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $119.00 $109.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Prudential Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Prudential Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Prudential Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial is one of the largest US life insurers, offering annuities, life insurance, and asset-management products. The United States and Japan are its two largest markets. Its US business contributed about 50% of adjusted 2024 earnings and includes institutional retirement (mostly pension risk transfer), individual retirement (annuities), group insurance, and individual life insurance. Its international business represented about 40% of adjusted earnings, with a strong market position in Japan, and the firm also has a presence in emerging markets like Brazil. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributed approximately 10% of its 2024 adjusted earnings and has around $1.4 trillion in assets under management.

Key Indicators: Prudential Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Prudential Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.79% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Prudential Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prudential Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prudential Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prudential Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

