Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Allstate

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Allstate ALL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $213.17, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $204.36, the current average has increased by 4.31%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allstate is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tracy Benguigui Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $235.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $235.00 $230.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Raises Buy $255.00 $254.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $246.00 $237.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $202.00 $197.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $250.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $245.00 $235.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $198.00 $188.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $237.00 $235.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $235.00 $230.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $188.00 $172.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Allstate's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Allstate showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.68% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

