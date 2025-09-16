Where Red Rock Resorts Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Red Rock Resorts RRR were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Red Rock Resorts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.46, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has increased by 12.94% from the previous average price target of $54.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Red Rock Resorts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $65.00 $64.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $49.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $62.00 $59.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $64.00 $57.00 Steve Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $60.00 $44.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $68.00 $65.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $52.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $54.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $45.00 Stephanie Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $47.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $62.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Red Rock Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Red Rock Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Red Rock Resorts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Red Rock Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.2% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 25.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 16.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

