5 Analysts Assess Travelers Companies: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Travelers Companies TRV over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $282.6, along with a high estimate of $316.00 and a low estimate of $264.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.17% from the previous average price target of $276.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Travelers Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $284.00 $275.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $264.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $316.00 $304.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $264.00 $260.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $274.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Travelers Companies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Travelers Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Travelers Companies's Background

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance.

Travelers Companies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Travelers Companies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelers Companies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Travelers Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

