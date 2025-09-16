Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Colliers International Gr Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Colliers International Gr CIGI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $179.2, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.99% increase from the previous average price target of $157.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Colliers International Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Himanshu Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $185.00 $170.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $181.00 $137.00 Scott Fletcher CIBC Raises Outperformer $175.00 $149.00 Himanshu Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $170.00 $155.00 Jimmy Shan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $185.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Colliers International Gr. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Colliers International Gr compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Colliers International Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Colliers International Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Colliers International Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Colliers International Gr

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional services and investment management to corporate and institutional clients across different countries around the world. Its operating segments are; Real Estate Services, Engineering, Investment Management, and Corporate. Maximum revenue for the company is generated from its Real Estate Services segment, which offers services like transaction and debt finance services, outsourcing in property management, valuation and advisory, loan servicing, property sales brokerage, and lease brokerage services, among others. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Poland, China, India, and other regions.

Colliers International Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Colliers International Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Colliers International Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Colliers International Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colliers International Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Colliers International Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

