Beyond The Numbers: 46 Analysts Discuss Amazon.com Stock

In the latest quarter, 46 analysts provided ratings for Amazon.com AMZN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|19
|25
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|16
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $264.02, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.29% from the previous average price target of $246.07.
Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amazon.com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$250.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$300.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Announces
|Outperform
|$280.00
|-
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Christopher Johnen
|HSBC
|Announces
|Buy
|$256.00
|-
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$240.00
|$220.00
|Daniel Kurnos
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$260.00
|$260.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$230.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$265.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$245.00
|$250.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$270.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$255.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$260.00
|$262.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$280.00
|$260.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$260.00
|$225.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$240.00
|Maria Ripps
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$297.00
|$288.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$250.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$235.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$272.00
|$265.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$235.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$245.00
|$238.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$262.00
|$245.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$271.00
|$249.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$248.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$225.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$233.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$220.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$244.00
|$220.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$260.00
|$240.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$212.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$240.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$250.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$250.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$215.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$238.00
|$201.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$226.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$215.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amazon.com's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.
Unveiling the Story Behind Amazon.com
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
A Deep Dive into Amazon.com's Financials
Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?
Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.