Assessing CubeSmart: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for CubeSmart CUBE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CubeSmart, presenting an average target of $45.86, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 2.43% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $47.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CubeSmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Lowers Neutral $43.00 $45.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $47.00 $48.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $47.00 $48.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CubeSmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CubeSmart: A Closer Look

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Understanding the Numbers: CubeSmart's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CubeSmart's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, CubeSmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

