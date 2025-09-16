Deep Dive Into CytoSorbents Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CytoSorbents CTSO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of CytoSorbents's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytoSorbents compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CytoSorbents's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering CytoSorbents: A Closer Look

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales and Distributors/strategic partners in United States, Germany and Other Countries. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CytoSorbents

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CytoSorbents's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.25%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytoSorbents's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.9%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, CytoSorbents adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

