What Analysts Are Saying About California Resources Stock

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on California Resources CRC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated California Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.64, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has increased by 6.77% from the previous average price target of $57.73.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of California Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $65.00 $64.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $53.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $63.00 $61.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $64.00 $61.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $63.00 $60.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $61.00 $60.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of California Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know California Resources Better

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Financial Milestones: California Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: California Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 63.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.32, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

