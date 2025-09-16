What Analysts Are Saying About Gilead Sciences Stock

Gilead Sciences GILD underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $123.0, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.07% from the previous average price target of $111.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Gilead Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $135.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $96.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $108.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $108.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Announces Buy $133.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gilead Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gilead Sciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Gilead Sciences: A Closer Look

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat and prevent life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.