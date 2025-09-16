Expert Outlook: Arch Capital Group Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Arch Capital Group ACGL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arch Capital Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $107.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $101.00. A 1.79% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $109.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arch Capital Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $103.00 $102.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $113.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $102.00 $101.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $124.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $107.00 $110.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $108.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $101.00 $113.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Arch Capital Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Arch Capital Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company that writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients across various industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Understanding the Numbers: Arch Capital Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Arch Capital Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.43% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.