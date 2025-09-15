What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Calix

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Calix CALX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Calix and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $62.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a 12.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $55.83.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Calix by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Searle Roth Capital Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $65.00 $56.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $38.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Calix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Calix compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Calix's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Calix's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Calix Better

Calix Inc develops, markets and sells its appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services that enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform their businesses. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. The Company's revenue is principally derived in the United States and it also has its presence in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific and other markets.

Calix: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Calix's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.08% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Calix's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Calix's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

