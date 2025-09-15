Analyst Expectations For Devon Energy's Future

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Devon Energy DVN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.18, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Marking an increase of 5.07%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Devon Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $49.00 $46.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $58.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $42.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $53.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $37.00 $35.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Devon Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Devon Energy Better

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Financial Insights: Devon Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Devon Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Devon Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Devon Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

