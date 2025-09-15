The Analyst Verdict: UDR In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

UDR UDR has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for UDR, presenting an average target of $44.55, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A decline of 5.31% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UDR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $44.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $42.00 $48.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $43.00 $46.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.50 $47.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $43.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UDR. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into UDR's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into UDR's Background

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized; and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Breaking Down UDR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UDR displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

