Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For APA

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for APA APA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 13 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for APA, revealing an average target of $21.79, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.18% increase from the previous average price target of $20.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive APA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Underperform $18.00 $19.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $28.00 $26.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $19.00 $17.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $21.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $23.00 $22.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $24.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $19.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $22.00 $21.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $22.00 $24.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $14.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to APA. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of APA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of APA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of APA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know APA Better

APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Company's business has oil and gas operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the U.K. in the North Sea (North Sea). APA also has active development, exploration, and appraisal operations ongoing in Suriname, as well as exploration interests in Uruguay, Alaska, and other international locations.

APA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: APA's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.35%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: APA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): APA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, APA faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

