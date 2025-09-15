Assessing VICI Properties: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on VICI Properties VICI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for VICI Properties, presenting an average target of $36.14, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $35.11, the current average has increased by 2.93%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of VICI Properties among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $36.00 $35.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $34.75 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to VICI Properties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VICI Properties compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of VICI Properties's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of VICI Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know VICI Properties Better

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment and leisure destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. It own nearly 93 experiential assets across a geographically portfolio consisting of nearly 54 gaming properties and nearly 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Financial Milestones: VICI Properties's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: VICI Properties displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: VICI Properties's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 86.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): VICI Properties's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: VICI Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

