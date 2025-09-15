8 Analysts Assess Ventas: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Ventas VTR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has increased by 3.62% from the previous average price target of $72.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Ventas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $77.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $72.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $76.00 $72.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $71.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $72.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ventas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ventas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ventas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ventas's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ventas Better

Ventas owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of almost 1,400 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, hospital, life science, and skilled nursing/post-acute care. The portfolio includes almost 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to the United States. The firm also owns mortgages and other loans, contributing about 1% of net operating income.

Ventas: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ventas's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.8%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ventas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ventas's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ventas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.15.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

