Breaking Down Antero Resources: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Antero Resources AR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $45.3, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average has decreased by 2.22% from the previous average price target of $46.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Antero Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $41.00 $49.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $42.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $43.00 - Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $32.00 $44.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $53.00 $46.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Antero Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, explores for and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Antero Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Antero Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

