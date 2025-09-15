What Analysts Are Saying About Civitas Resources Stock

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Civitas Resources CIVI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.67, with a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. A decline of 2.96% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Civitas Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $42.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $54.00 $57.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $57.00 $54.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $40.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Civitas Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Civitas Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Civitas Resources Better

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

A Deep Dive into Civitas Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Civitas Resources's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Civitas Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

