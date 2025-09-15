Forecasting The Future: 18 Analyst Projections For Estee Lauder Cos

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Estee Lauder Cos EL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $98.44, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.23% from the previous average price target of $79.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Estee Lauder Cos by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $100.00 $98.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $99.00 $101.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $90.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $99.00 $99.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $99.00 $99.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $85.00 $62.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $98.00 $95.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $99.00 $66.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $62.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $93.00 $62.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Neutral $99.00 $60.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $63.00 Ashley Wallace B of A Securities Announces Buy $110.00 - Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $60.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Raises Buy $99.00 $80.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $95.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Estee Lauder Cos Better

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (49% of fiscal 2025 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (17%), and hair care and others (5%), with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 31% of revenue from the Americas, 37% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 32% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Financial Milestones: Estee Lauder Cos's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Estee Lauder Cos's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.45, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

