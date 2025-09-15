Expert Outlook: Sarepta Therapeutics Through The Eyes Of 43 Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT has been analyzed by 43 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 12 20 4 4 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 2 1 2M Ago 2 8 19 2 2 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.95, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 27.31% from the previous average price target of $35.70.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sarepta Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Market Perform $15.00 $12.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Sell $5.00 $5.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $16.00 $17.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Underperform $17.00 $10.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Sell $12.00 $6.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $19.00 $10.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $10.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $10.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 William Pickering Bernstein Announces Market Perform $13.00 - Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $50.00 $25.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $37.00 $30.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $15.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Announces Neutral $24.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Underweight $10.00 $18.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $65.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Announces Sell $7.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $10.00 $20.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $25.00 $50.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $11.00 $18.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $32.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $45.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Neutral $14.00 $40.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $18.00 $32.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $70.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Swann Lowers Market Perform $10.00 $45.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $20.00 $28.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Hold $50.00 $50.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $20.00 $28.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $41.00 $45.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $23.00 $25.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $35.00 $30.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $10.00 $40.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $84.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $123.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Lowers Outperform $40.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sarepta Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sarepta Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Sarepta Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

A Deep Dive into Sarepta Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.22%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.