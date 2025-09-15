Agilent Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Agilent Technologies A has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Agilent Technologies, revealing an average target of $133.12, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $128.25, the current average has increased by 3.8%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Agilent Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight $125.00 $125.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $142.00 $141.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $135.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $128.00 $130.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $130.00 $125.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $125.00 $115.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agilent Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Agilent Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agilent Technologies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agilent Technologies

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Financial Insights: Agilent Technologies

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Agilent Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

