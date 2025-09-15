Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Rambus

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Rambus RMBS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $90.0, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.5% increase from the previous average price target of $77.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Rambus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $90.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rambus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rambus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Rambus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Rambus: A Closer Look

Rambus Inc is a semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rambus

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Rambus displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rambus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rambus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rambus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rambus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

