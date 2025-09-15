Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Microchip Technology Stock

Ratings for Microchip Technology MCHP were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.31, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.35% from the previous average price target of $65.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Microchip Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $60.00 - Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $75.00 $65.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $65.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $77.00 $66.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $90.00 $60.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $82.00 $70.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $88.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $85.00 $70.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $85.00 $78.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $68.00 Pradeep Ramani UBS Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $52.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $70.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Microchip Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microchip Technology compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Microchip Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Microchip Technology's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Microchip Technology's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Microchip Technology's Background

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Microchip Technology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Microchip Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microchip Technology's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microchip Technology's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microchip Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Microchip Technology faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

