6 Analysts Have This To Say About Smurfit WestRock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Smurfit WestRock SW in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.5, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a 5.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $50.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Smurfit WestRock among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Jones UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $43.00 Brian Morton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $53.00 $51.00 Gaurav Jain Barclays Lowers Overweight $63.00 $64.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Smurfit WestRock. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Smurfit WestRock compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Smurfit WestRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Smurfit WestRock's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Smurfit WestRock's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Smurfit WestRock's Background

Smurfit WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock in summer 2024, Smurfit WestRock became the largest producer of containerboard in the world, with substantial operations in North America, South America, and Europe.

Understanding the Numbers: Smurfit WestRock's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Smurfit WestRock's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 167.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Smurfit WestRock's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smurfit WestRock's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smurfit WestRock's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Smurfit WestRock adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

