Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Healthpeak Properties

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Healthpeak Properties DOC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 13.72% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Healthpeak Properties is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Announces Outperform $20.00 - John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $20.00 Richard Hill Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $18.00 $28.00 Amanda Sweitzer Baird Lowers Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $19.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Healthpeak Properties. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Healthpeak Properties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Healthpeak Properties's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Healthpeak Properties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Healthpeak Properties analyst ratings.

Delving into Healthpeak Properties's Background

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 700 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Financial Insights: Healthpeak Properties

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Healthpeak Properties's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.18, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.