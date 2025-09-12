5 Analysts Assess Five9: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Five9 FIVN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.6, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.21%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Five9 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Wright DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $28.00 $28.00 Clark Wright DA Davidson Raises Neutral $28.00 $25.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $31.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Five9's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Five9's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Five9

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

A Deep Dive into Five9's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Five9's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.37% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

