What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Capital One Finl

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Capital One Finl COF, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $253.92, along with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This current average has increased by 12.27% from the previous average price target of $226.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Capital One Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $260.00 $248.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $248.00 $245.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $255.00 $240.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $245.00 $210.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $248.00 $232.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $258.00 $184.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $210.00 $183.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $253.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Capital One Finl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Capital One Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Capital One Finl's Background

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Breaking Down Capital One Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Capital One Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.93% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

