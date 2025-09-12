SL Green Realty Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated SL Green Realty SLG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SL Green Realty, revealing an average target of $68.67, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a 0.73% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $68.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of SL Green Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Bergey Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $73.00 $74.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform $71.00 $71.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $58.00 $54.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $71.00 $75.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $69.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SL Green Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SL Green Realty compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of SL Green Realty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SL Green Realty analyst ratings.

Discovering SL Green Realty: A Closer Look

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: SL Green Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, SL Green Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.88% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.1%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.31.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

