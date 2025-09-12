The Analyst Verdict: Molson Coors Beverage In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Molson Coors Beverage TAP, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.12, with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Experiencing a 9.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $60.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Molson Coors Beverage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $50.00 $49.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $53.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $58.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $52.00 $53.00 Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $67.00 $77.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $53.00 $58.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $53.00 $62.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $59.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $51.00 $56.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $57.00 Trevor Stirling Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $65.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $50.00 $65.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $65.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $53.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Molson Coors Beverage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Molson Coors Beverage's Background

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

Financial Insights: Molson Coors Beverage

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Molson Coors Beverage faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.58% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Molson Coors Beverage's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

