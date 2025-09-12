What Analysts Are Saying About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock

Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch ANF were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Abercrombie & Fitch and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $130.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $151.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average represents a 2.9% decrease from the previous average price target of $134.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Abercrombie & Fitch. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $151.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Neutral $105.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $151.00 $141.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $147.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Abercrombie & Fitch's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

A Deep Dive into Abercrombie & Fitch's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

