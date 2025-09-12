A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Atlanticus Holdings Through 4 Analysts

Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings ATLC were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.75, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $77.25, the current average has increased by 1.94%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Atlanticus Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David M. Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $78.00 $75.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $75.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Atlanticus Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlanticus Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Atlanticus Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Atlanticus Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlanticus Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Atlanticus Holdings

Atlanticus Holdings Corp invests in the financial services industry. It provides various credit and related financial services and products to or associated with the financially underserved consumer credit market. The operating business segments are the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and the Auto Finance segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Credit as a Service segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Atlanticus Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlanticus Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlanticus Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlanticus Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlanticus Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Atlanticus Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

