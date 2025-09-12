Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Alaska Air Gr

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Alaska Air Gr ALK in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alaska Air Gr, presenting an average target of $68.71, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Marking an increase of 21.4%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $56.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Alaska Air Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $56.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $96.00 $73.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Announces Outperform $70.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $49.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Neutral $49.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alaska Air Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alaska Air Gr: A Closer Look

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Financial Milestones: Alaska Air Gr's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

