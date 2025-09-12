Expert Outlook: Armstrong World Indus Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Armstrong World Indus AWI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $195.83, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.15% increase from the previous average price target of $168.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Armstrong World Indus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $195.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Hold $190.00 $158.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $175.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $178.00 $158.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $182.00 $157.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $200.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Armstrong World Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Armstrong World Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Armstrong World Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Armstrong World Indus's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Armstrong World Indus

Armstrong World Industries Inc. designs, innovates, and manufactures ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. The company manufactures and sources products made of numerous materials, including mineral fiber, fiberglass, metal, felt, wood, resin, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum. It also manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products through a joint venture with Worthington Industries, Inc., called Worthington Armstrong Venture (WAVE). The company's reportable operating segments include Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Mineral Fiber segment, which produces suspended mineral fiber and fiberglass ceiling systems. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Armstrong World Indus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Armstrong World Indus's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Armstrong World Indus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Armstrong World Indus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Armstrong World Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

