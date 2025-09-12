Assessing Affirm Holdings: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings AFRM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Affirm Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $87.05, accompanied by a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.5% increase from the previous average price target of $71.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Affirm Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $72.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $108.00 $70.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Daniel R. Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $97.00 $75.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $70.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $56.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $105.00 $75.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $100.00 $67.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $94.00 $90.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $60.00 John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $82.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $84.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $84.00 $69.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $76.00 $65.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $80.00 - Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $78.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $58.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $70.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Affirm Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Affirm Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Affirm Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Affirm Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Affirm Holdings analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Affirm Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Affirm Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 32.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affirm Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Affirm Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Affirm Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Affirm Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

