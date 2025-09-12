Expert Outlook: Applied Mat Through The Eyes Of 23 Analysts

Ratings for Applied Mat AMAT were provided by 23 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $195.22, along with a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $169.00. A 1.29% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $197.77.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Applied Mat is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $175.00 $200.00 Louis Miscioscia Daiwa Capital Lowers Neutral $170.00 $185.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $170.00 $200.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $205.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $185.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $205.00 $215.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $200.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $169.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $200.00 $230.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $209.00 $209.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $180.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $160.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $195.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Timm Schulze-Melander Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $158.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Applied Mat's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Applied Mat's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Applied Mat analyst ratings.

Get to Know Applied Mat Better

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Applied Mat's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Applied Mat's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Applied Mat's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.