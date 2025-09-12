Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For United Airlines Holdings

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of United Airlines Holdings UAL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for United Airlines Holdings, revealing an average target of $113.83, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 14.78% from the previous average price target of $99.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of United Airlines Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $149.00 $122.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $103.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $109.00 $81.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $94.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $103.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of United Airlines Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

Key Indicators: United Airlines Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Airlines Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.67% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.45.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

