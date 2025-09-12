Demystifying Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.0, along with a high estimate of $89.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.6% from the previous average price target of $71.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mirum Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $53.00 Dae Gon Ha Stifel Announces Buy $89.00 - Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $89.00 $77.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $81.00 $79.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $82.00 $77.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $80.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mirum Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mirum Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Discovering Mirum Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

A Deep Dive into Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Mirum Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 64.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.25. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.