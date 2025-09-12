Assessing AppLovin: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on AppLovin APP, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AppLovin and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $510.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $725.00 and a low estimate of $425.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.75% increase from the previous average price target of $473.64.

The perception of AppLovin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $725.00 $620.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $615.00 $560.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $575.00 $450.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $491.00 $480.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $425.00 $400.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $430.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $480.00 $460.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $480.00 $405.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $500.00 $470.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $483.00 $480.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $430.00 - James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $470.00 $455.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AppLovin's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AppLovin

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AppLovin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.04% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 65.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 94.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

