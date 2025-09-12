Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Air Products

Air Products APD underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $333.5, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.21% increase from the previous average price target of $317.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Air Products is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $325.00 $310.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $345.00 $320.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $344.00 $328.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $320.00 $310.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Air Products. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Air Products compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Air Products's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Air Products Better

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Air Products: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Air Products displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Air Products's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

