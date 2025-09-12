Analyst Expectations For Vornado Realty's Future

Ratings for Vornado Realty VNO were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vornado Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $41.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 0.34% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Vornado Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Bergey Citigroup Raises Neutral $42.00 $34.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $45.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $33.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $42.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Vornado Realty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vornado Realty's Background

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Vornado Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Vornado Realty faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 168.5%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

