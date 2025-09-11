Demystifying Exact Sciences: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Exact Sciences EXAS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $61.78, with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.59% lower than the prior average price target of $65.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Exact Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Nowark Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $68.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $61.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $54.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Exact Sciences's Background

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It also has a pipeline of blood-based tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

A Deep Dive into Exact Sciences's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Exact Sciences's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.99% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Exact Sciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

