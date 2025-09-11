16 Analysts Have This To Say About Sunrun

Ratings for Sunrun RUN were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 2 2 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 6 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $0.01. Surpassing the previous average price target of $11.27, the current average has increased by 15.35%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Sunrun among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $16.00 $12.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $14.00 $8.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Underperform $10.00 $8.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $13.00 $12.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $12.00 $10.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $16.00 $13.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $21.00 $13.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Hold $11.00 $5.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $5.00 $12.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $6.00 - Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Maintains Sell $0.01 $0.01

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sunrun's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Sunrun's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sunrun Better

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Sunrun's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 49.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sunrun's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

