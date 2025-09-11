4 Analysts Have This To Say About Kontoor Brands

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Kontoor Brands KTB in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $90.75, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.76% increase from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kontoor Brands by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $99.00 $92.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $72.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $91.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kontoor Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kontoor Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kontoor Brands's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kontoor Brands Better

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. The Company has two reportable segments: Wrangler and Lee. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Breaking Down Kontoor Brands's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kontoor Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, Kontoor Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

