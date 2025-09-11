Analyst Expectations For Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Future

Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $63.66, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This current average has increased by 4.12% from the previous average price target of $61.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brookfield Asset Mgmt. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Hold $62.00 $55.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $67.25 $66.00 Sohrab Movahedi BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $56.00 $53.00 Cherilyn Radbourne TD Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $66.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $57.00 $55.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $60.00 - Bart Dziarski RBC Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Brookfield Asset Mgmt. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield Asset Mgmt compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Brookfield Asset Mgmt's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Brookfield Asset Mgmt's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Background

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd engages in providing alternative asset management services through an ownership interest in a alternative asset management business. It offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, and private wealth investors.

A Deep Dive into Brookfield Asset Mgmt's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Brookfield Asset Mgmt showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.91% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 53.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brookfield Asset Mgmt's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Brookfield Asset Mgmt's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

