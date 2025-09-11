What Analysts Are Saying About Solventum Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Solventum SOLV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Solventum and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $89.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.33% from the previous average price target of $80.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Solventum by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Toomey Jefferies Announces Hold $80.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $75.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $87.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Solventum. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Solventum's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Solventum analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Solventum

Solventum Corp is a healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer and patient needs. The company has four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the MedSurg segment, which provides wound care and surgical solutions that are intended to accelerate healing, prevent complications, and lower the total cost of care globally.

Understanding the Numbers: Solventum's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Solventum's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.14. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.