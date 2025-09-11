Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Sea Stock

Sea SE underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sea, revealing an average target of $213.78, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.17% increase from the previous average price target of $187.24.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sea. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ranjan Sharma JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $208.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $214.00 $200.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $205.00 $180.00 Esme Pau Macquarie Raises Outperform $219.90 $178.20

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sea. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Sea's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sea Better

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Understanding the Numbers: Sea's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sea's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 38.16% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sea's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sea's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Sea adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

