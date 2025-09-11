What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Carrier Global

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Carrier Global CARR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Carrier Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.1, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $74.00. Highlighting a 0.95% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $82.89.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carrier Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $74.00 $82.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $78.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $76.00 $79.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $84.00 $85.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $87.00 $89.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $82.00 $84.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $85.00 $88.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $79.00 $79.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $89.00 $82.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $90.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Carrier Global's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Carrier Global's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carrier Global analyst ratings.

Discovering Carrier Global: A Closer Look

Carrier Global provides HVAC and refrigeration products and services that serve the global residential, commercial, and transportation markets. The company's HVAC businesses account for approximately 85% of consolidated revenue, with residential and light commercial HVAC and commercial HVAC representing about 60% and 25% of total revenue, respectively. Carrier's refrigeration segment, which accounts for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue, consists of its transportation refrigeration and Sensitech supply chain monitoring products and services.

Understanding the Numbers: Carrier Global's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carrier Global's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.02% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.